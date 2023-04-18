StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.