Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

