Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,813 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

