Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.