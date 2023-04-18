Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,179,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,761,000 after buying an additional 145,229 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

