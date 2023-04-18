Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

