Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.