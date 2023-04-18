Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.03.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $332.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.