Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Dollar General by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

NYSE DG opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

