Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213,436 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

