Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,603 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.