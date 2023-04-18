Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,603 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
