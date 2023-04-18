Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Catalent Put Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,791 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 2,087 put options.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

