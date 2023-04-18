Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 27,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 12,377 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $65.97.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

