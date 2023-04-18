Stifel Nicolaus Trims W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Target Price to $8.00

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.90 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
W&T Offshore Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
