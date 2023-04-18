Stifel Nicolaus Trims W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Target Price to $8.00

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.90 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

