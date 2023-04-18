Stifel Nicolaus Trims Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$6.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Shares of ANRGF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

