Stifel Nicolaus Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $445.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.
KLA Stock Performance
KLAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.36. 207,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.94. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $238,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
