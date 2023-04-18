Stifel Nicolaus Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $445.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.36. 207,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.94. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $238,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

