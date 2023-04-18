Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $75.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. 567,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,153. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

