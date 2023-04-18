Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $641,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 300,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

