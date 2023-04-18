Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for 3.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.65. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The company has a market cap of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

