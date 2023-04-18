Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. First Trust Water ETF makes up about 2.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.61. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

