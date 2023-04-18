Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.71. 75,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,162. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

