Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $41.02

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.02, but opened at $42.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 324 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 in the last three months. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,362,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

