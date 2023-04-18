Status Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $111.89 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.60 or 1.00002111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,739,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,859,739,189.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02856961 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,092,155.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.