STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Capitalization of $134.80 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.80 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

