Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Startek during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

