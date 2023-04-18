Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SGU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 20,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $472.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.48. Star Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.38.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Star Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Star Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

