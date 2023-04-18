Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

STAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

