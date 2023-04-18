ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $34.97 on Major Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $387.33 million and $20.67 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.97 or 0.00115241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

