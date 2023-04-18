Spinnaker Trust Sells 434 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,582,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $244.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

