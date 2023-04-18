Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,470 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.93. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

