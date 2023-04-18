Spinnaker Trust Sells 10,425 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:IBMM opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

