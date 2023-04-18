Spinnaker Trust Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.48.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $470.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $522.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

