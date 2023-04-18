Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 769,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,676,000.

FPE opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

