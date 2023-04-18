Spinnaker Trust Has $469,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

