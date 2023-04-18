Spinnaker Trust Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

