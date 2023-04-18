Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

