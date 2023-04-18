SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPI Energy Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of SPI Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 193,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

About SPI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

Featured Articles

