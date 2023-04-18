Spheria Emerging Companies Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

