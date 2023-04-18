Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 44,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

