SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.