SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 557,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. 137,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,716. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

