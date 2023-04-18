SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,079 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 894,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 347,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,243. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

