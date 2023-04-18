S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $340.80. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

