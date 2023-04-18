Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,495,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,726,093 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $32.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

