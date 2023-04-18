Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 13.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

