Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,020. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

SFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,172 shares of company stock worth $369,852. Insiders own 7.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Articles

