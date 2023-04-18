Sourceless Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136.26 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $399.31 million and approximately $136.26 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,328.82 or 0.99941976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900844 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $151.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.