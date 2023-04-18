Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of SOHO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.