Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

