SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 110,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 142,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

