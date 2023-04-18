SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.65. 394,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. KeyCorp began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.25.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

