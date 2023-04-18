SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SEDG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.65. 394,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. KeyCorp began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.25.
In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
